Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 334 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 36,396.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,228,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 720,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 991.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 711,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,089,000 after purchasing an additional 646,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $133.63 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.90.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,477 shares of company stock valued at $40,210,412. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

