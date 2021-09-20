Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 185.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $137.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $168.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.