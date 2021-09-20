Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 234 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $288.15 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.21 and a 200 day moving average of $292.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

