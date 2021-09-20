Hayden Royal LLC Has $292,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,849,000 after acquiring an additional 257,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after acquiring an additional 504,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,374,000 after acquiring an additional 109,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $82.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.