Hayden Royal LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,764,000 after acquiring an additional 592,386 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $71.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.78. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

