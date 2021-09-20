Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Acquired by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.53. 11,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. Analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAYW. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

