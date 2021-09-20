HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of -3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. The company had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 363,827 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

