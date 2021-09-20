HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Update

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $74.20 on Monday. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $84.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $1,283,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,719,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,933,000 after purchasing an additional 190,748 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 59,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

