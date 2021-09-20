Head-To-Head Comparison: Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) & Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI)

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Scientific Games has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Scientific Games and Aspyra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $2.72 billion 2.71 -$569.00 million ($3.79) -20.19 Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aspyra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scientific Games.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Scientific Games and Aspyra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 1 2 5 0 2.50 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scientific Games currently has a consensus target price of $69.20, suggesting a potential downside of 9.57%. Given Scientific Games’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than Aspyra.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Games and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games -3.68% N/A -0.69% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Scientific Games shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scientific Games beats Aspyra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The Lottery segment comprises of system-based services and product sales business, and instant games business. The SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The Digital Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Aspyra Company Profile

Aspyra, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare products and services for laboratories and hospitals. It offers to workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware and professional services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

