Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Stock Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $30.64 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTA. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

