Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.55. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,590,000 after purchasing an additional 975,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 215,855 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 53.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,306,000 after purchasing an additional 181,195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after acquiring an additional 163,998 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,364,000 after buying an additional 158,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

