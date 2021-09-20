Hedget Hits Market Cap of $6.58 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for $3.76 or 0.00008821 BTC on major exchanges. Hedget has a total market cap of $6.58 million and $262,400.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedget alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00132130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044622 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

HGET is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.