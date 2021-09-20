Helium Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.74 Billion (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Helium has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $19.56 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $17.69 or 0.00040347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00138009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.10 or 0.00447231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00018736 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00011965 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,125,533 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

