HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €61.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.00 ($67.05).

HLE stock opened at €60.50 ($71.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a one year high of €68.72 ($80.85). The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 18.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.24.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

