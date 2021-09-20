HempCoin (THC) Price Reaches $0.0113 on Top Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $1,471.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,522.05 or 0.99889489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00080357 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00058181 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001278 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002338 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,451,075 coins and its circulating supply is 263,315,924 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

