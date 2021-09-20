Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CEO John O. Agwunobi Buys 5,000 Shares

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HLF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,675. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth $172,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
