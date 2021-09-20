Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CEO John O. Agwunobi Buys 5,000 Shares

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HLF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,675. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth $172,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

