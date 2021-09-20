Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Short Interest Update

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Herman Miller stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.14. 11,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Herman Miller by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

