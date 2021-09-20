Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,937,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,508,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,663,000 after purchasing an additional 578,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

