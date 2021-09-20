Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 71.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the quarter. Hexcel comprises 2.9% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 14.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.93.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $57.45. 10,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,578. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.