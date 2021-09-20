Hifi Finance Price Down 12.5% This Week (MFT)

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Hifi Finance has a market capitalization of $101.50 million and approximately $51.29 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hifi Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hifi Finance has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00056011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00126110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00045372 BTC.

Hifi Finance Coin Profile

MFT is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe . Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

