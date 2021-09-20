HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,227 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after acquiring an additional 993,476 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,787,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after acquiring an additional 844,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 217,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 39.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 734,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,723,000 after acquiring an additional 207,211 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,522 shares of company stock worth $4,521,402 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $94.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

