HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth $50,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.