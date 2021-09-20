HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $275.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.36 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.31 and a fifty-two week high of $279.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.72.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,332 shares of company stock valued at $24,665,789 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.31.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

