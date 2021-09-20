HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,566 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $960,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,013,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 63,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.99 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.93.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

