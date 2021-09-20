HighTower Advisors LLC Has $995,000 Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMF. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

