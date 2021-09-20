HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,493 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 207.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after buying an additional 797,091 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $4,523,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 118.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 349,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 189,707 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $3,122,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $3,128,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 20,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX opened at $20.33 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

