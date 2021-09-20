Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $44.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

