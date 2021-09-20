Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HRC. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.33.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $150.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.60. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $152.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

