Hilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 52,163 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,000. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 1.6% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ROK traded down $6.50 on Monday, hitting $305.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,214. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $327.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.87.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

