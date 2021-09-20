Hilton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,816 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.22. 3,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,418. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

