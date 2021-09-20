Hilton Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 214.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,363,000 after purchasing an additional 226,203 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after acquiring an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14,619.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,608 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 73,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 627,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after buying an additional 70,427 shares in the last quarter.

PSK stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.62. 4,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,560. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

