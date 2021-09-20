Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,166,000 after acquiring an additional 935,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 337,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 114,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.89. 483,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,095,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $228.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

