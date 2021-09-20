Hilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.73 Million Investment in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 388,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Four Corners Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE FCPT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,989. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

