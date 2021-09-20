Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 27,199 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,199 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 2.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,032,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 543.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,046,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,246,000 after buying an additional 884,015 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,419,000 after buying an additional 875,666 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,930,000 after buying an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,807,000 after buying an additional 520,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

ADI stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.76. 64,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.63. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.