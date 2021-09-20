Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HCMLY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Holcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of HCMLY opened at $10.04 on Friday. Holcim has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

