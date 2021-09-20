Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Hologic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 116,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 19.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Hologic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.