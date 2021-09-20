HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,900 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 408,800 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

HMST stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $785.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.