HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 288.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of HomeStreet worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMST. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 31.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 55.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in HomeStreet by 18.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 161,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in HomeStreet by 26.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in HomeStreet by 18.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,379,000 after buying an additional 128,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

HMST stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

