Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,905,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 501,531 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.42% of Honeywell International worth $637,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,698,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $585,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $216.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $149.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

