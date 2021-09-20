Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the August 15th total of 59,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE HZAC opened at $9.97 on Monday. Horizon Acquisition has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $11.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Acquisition

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

