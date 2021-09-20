Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.71 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and $12.22 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for about $42,899.63 or 1.00540401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00063347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00169142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00107711 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.21 or 0.06832135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,084.79 or 1.00974344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.47 or 0.00769817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

