Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,570,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,265. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyliion news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $92,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,388.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $1,792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,072,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,292,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,500 shares of company stock worth $5,989,625 in the last ninety days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hyliion during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

