HyperDAO (HDAO) Market Cap Hits $9.88 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $972,886.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,735,059 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

