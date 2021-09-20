Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Short Interest Down 30.9% in August

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HYW stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73. Hywin has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Get Hywin alerts:

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.78 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hywin stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hywin at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.