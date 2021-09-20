i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of IAUCF opened at $2.38 on Monday. i-80 Gold has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

