Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.6 days.

IBDSF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,460. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

