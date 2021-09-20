ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Up to $5.80

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $6.02. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 1,412 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

