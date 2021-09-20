Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Short Interest Update

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,700 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 334,200 shares. Approximately 20.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 471,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

IMPL traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 780,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,763. Impel NeuroPharma has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Adams acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,669.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMPL. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

