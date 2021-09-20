Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Short Interest Update

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IMII traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Inception Mining has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Inception Mining Company Profile

Inception Mining, Inc is engaged in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Clavo Rico mine project. The company was founded on July 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

