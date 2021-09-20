Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Short Interest Update

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IMII traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Inception Mining has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
Inception Mining Company Profile
