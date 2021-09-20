Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 937.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 127,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at about $8,203,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ares Management Corp acquired 3,185,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,035,429.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $312.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

